Dr. Joanne Tsang, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joanne Tsang, MD

Dr. Joanne Tsang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Tsang works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bonney Lake in Bonney Lake, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsang's Office Locations

    Chi Franciscan Health System
    9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Dr. Joanne Tsang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1235452129
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas, Houston, TX
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

