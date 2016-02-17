Dr. Virgilio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanne Virgilio, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joanne Virgilio, DO
Dr. Joanne Virgilio, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Moab Regional Hospital, Montrose Regional Health, Saint Marys Medical Center, The Memorial Hospital at Craig and Valley View Hospital.
Dr. Virgilio works at
Dr. Virgilio's Office Locations
Grand Valley Oncology2596 F Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 254-3180
Community Hospital2351 G Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-0920
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Moab Regional Hospital
- Montrose Regional Health
- Saint Marys Medical Center
- The Memorial Hospital at Craig
- Valley View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Virgilio?
Dr. Virgilio is simply the best doctor I have ever had. You see her at a very hard time in your life and she is the smartest, kindest and most generous person imaginable. She is a gift to this valley!
About Dr. Joanne Virgilio, DO
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760468342
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virgilio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virgilio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virgilio has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Nodular Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virgilio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Virgilio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virgilio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virgilio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virgilio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.