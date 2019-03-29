Dr. Joanne Waeltermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waeltermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Waeltermann, MD
Overview of Dr. Joanne Waeltermann, MD
Dr. Joanne Waeltermann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Waeltermann works at
Dr. Waeltermann's Office Locations
Childrens Eye Care LLC1011 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 744-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was comfortable with her. She took her time and diagnosed her and we have continued care with her. My daughter absolutely loves her. She is very patient and understanding which you should be when dealing with children. I have and will continue to recommend her to others.
About Dr. Joanne Waeltermann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hosp
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Detroit Mercy
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waeltermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waeltermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waeltermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waeltermann has seen patients for Lazy Eye and Heterophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waeltermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waeltermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waeltermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waeltermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waeltermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.