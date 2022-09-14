Dr. Joannes Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joannes Paul, MD
Overview of Dr. Joannes Paul, MD
Dr. Joannes Paul, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul's Office Locations
- 1 1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 120, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 939-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pauls is very thorough and very reassuring. My mild Essential Tremor is very well managed on an inexpensive medicine.
About Dr. Joannes Paul, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1336468198
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
