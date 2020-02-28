Dr. Joaquim Tavares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joaquim Tavares, MD
Overview
Dr. Joaquim Tavares, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Lisbon|University Of Lisbon Lisbon Portugal and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Tavares works at
Locations
United Critical Care6040 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 213-6470Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Teachers Health Trust
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
HE IS A TOP NOTCH DOCTOR!!!... My review is long over due as I have been a patient of Dr. Tavares since the opening of his office in 2013. Let me start by saying he is an absolute gem of a doctor!.. His knowledge, professionalism, bedside-manner and caring demeanor are just a few things that I can describe about him. He is like family now, my Mother has accompanied me to all my visits and you would think he's her doctor too! :) We love his wonderful staff as well. There are other Doctors in the office so if he's on call in the hospital, you could see another specialist on staff (Which is great)! They're ALL wonderful and you'll feel well taken care of. As long as I remain in Las Vegas, Dr. Tavares will be my Pulmonologist. GOD bless you & your family! Thank you for taking care of me and helping me to BREATHE!!! :)
About Dr. Joaquim Tavares, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1437147295
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering|NY Hospital Queens
- Flushing Hospital &amp; Medical Center|Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Flushing Hospital Med Center|Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- University of Lisbon|University Of Lisbon Lisbon Portugal
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavares has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tavares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavares works at
Dr. Tavares has seen patients for Respiratory Management and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tavares speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.