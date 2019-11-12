Dr. Joaquin Bermudez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermudez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joaquin Bermudez, DO
Dr. Joaquin Bermudez, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Haven Behavioral Hospital of Phoenix1201 S 7th Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85007 Directions (623) 236-2000
Redemption Psychiatry, LLC12424 N 32nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 471-8560Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Redemption Psychiatry202 E Earll Dr Ste 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (480) 471-8560
Valley Hospital Phoenix3550 E Pinchot Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 952-3900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Dr. Bermudez is the best! He is very knowledgeable and patient. Really helped my with my Depression and Anxiety!
About Dr. Joaquin Bermudez, DO
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Bermudez has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bermudez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermudez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermudez.
