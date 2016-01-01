Overview of Dr. Joaquin Castaneda, MD

Dr. Joaquin Castaneda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Castaneda works at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.