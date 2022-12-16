Dr. Joaquin De Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joaquin De Rojas, MD
Overview of Dr. Joaquin De Rojas, MD
Dr. Joaquin De Rojas, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. De Rojas works at
Dr. De Rojas' Office Locations
-
1
Center For Sight - Sarasota2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Rojas?
WENT WELL
About Dr. Joaquin De Rojas, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1619387370
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Rojas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Rojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Rojas works at
Dr. De Rojas speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. De Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.