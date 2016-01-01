See All Podiatrists in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Joaquin Diaz Jr, DPM

Podiatry
2.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Elmhurst, NY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joaquin Diaz Jr, DPM

Dr. Joaquin Diaz Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diaz Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8708 Justice Ave Ste Ck, Elmhurst, NY 11373 (718) 899-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Leave a review

    About Dr. Joaquin Diaz Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467441998
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joaquin Diaz Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

