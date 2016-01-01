Dr. Joaquin Diaz Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joaquin Diaz Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joaquin Diaz Jr, DPM
Dr. Joaquin Diaz Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz Jr's Office Locations
- 1 8708 Justice Ave Ste Ck, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 899-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joaquin Diaz Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz Jr speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz Jr.
