Overview

Dr. Joaquin Diego, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Diego works at Cardiology Healthcare of South Florida, Miami, FL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.