Dr. Joaquin Diego, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joaquin Diego, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Diego works at Cardiology Healthcare of South Florida, Miami, FL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology Healthcare of South Florida, Corp.
    Cardiology Healthcare of South Florida, Corp.
7190 Sw 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33173

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pulmonary Valve Disease

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2022
    very pleasant, the staff is very professional, I was called in at my appointment's time.
    Alicia Enriquez — Feb 05, 2022
    About Dr. Joaquin Diego, MD

    Cardiology
    Specialties
    39 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1154311264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Temple Univ
    Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joaquin Diego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diego works at Cardiology Healthcare of South Florida, Miami, FL in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Diego’s profile.

    Dr. Diego has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Diego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

