Dr. Joaquin Estrada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joaquin Estrada, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Estrada works at
Locations
Advocate Medical Group6434 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 Directions (773) 296-7095Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I injured myself moving and it seemed as though surgery was inevitable, to complicate things more, this happened while elective procedures were prohibited due to COVID and virtual meetings were the safest way to maintain contact. Dr. Estrada and his staff were phenomenal. Extremely helpful, very responsive to my inquiries, and after a month of at home treatments and their counseling, I was able to correct the matter and avoid an invasive surgery. I would recommend Dr. Estrada and his office to anyone without a moments hesitation. I’m very grateful for their care and professionalism.
About Dr. Joaquin Estrada, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629126651
Education & Certifications
- John H. Stroger Jr Hospital
- University Of Southern California
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
