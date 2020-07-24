See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Joaquin Estrada, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joaquin Estrada, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Estrada works at Advocate Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Medical Group
    6434 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-7095
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 24, 2020
    I injured myself moving and it seemed as though surgery was inevitable, to complicate things more, this happened while elective procedures were prohibited due to COVID and virtual meetings were the safest way to maintain contact. Dr. Estrada and his staff were phenomenal. Extremely helpful, very responsive to my inquiries, and after a month of at home treatments and their counseling, I was able to correct the matter and avoid an invasive surgery. I would recommend Dr. Estrada and his office to anyone without a moments hesitation. I’m very grateful for their care and professionalism.
    Piers — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. Joaquin Estrada, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629126651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John H. Stroger Jr Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Southern California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Medical Education

