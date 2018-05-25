Dr. Joaquin Fuenmayor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuenmayor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joaquin Fuenmayor, MD
Overview of Dr. Joaquin Fuenmayor, MD
Dr. Joaquin Fuenmayor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Fuenmayor's Office Locations
Joaquin Fuenmayor, MD11760 SW 40th St Ste 557, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 226-0080
- 2 11880 SW 40th St Ste 402, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 226-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Fuenmayor’s patient for long time , and very happy being his patient. Excellent physician, friendly, and I trust him. Jose Saborido
About Dr. Joaquin Fuenmayor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuenmayor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuenmayor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuenmayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuenmayor has seen patients for TMJ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuenmayor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuenmayor speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuenmayor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuenmayor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuenmayor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuenmayor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.