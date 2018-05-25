Overview of Dr. Joaquin Fuenmayor, MD

Dr. Joaquin Fuenmayor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Fuenmayor works at Joaquin Fuenmayor, MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like TMJ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.