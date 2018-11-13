Overview

Dr. Joaquin Martinez-Ruiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Martinez-Ruiz works at Joaquin G Martinez Med Grp in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.