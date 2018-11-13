Dr. Joaquin Martinez-Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joaquin Martinez-Ruiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Joaquin Martinez-Ruiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Martinez-Ruiz works at
Locations
Joaquin G Martinez Med Grp15844 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy Ste B, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (281) 859-4060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martinez has probably been the best doctor that I have met. He is very trustworthy and gets to the point always, he has been my doctor for over 4 years now and I have never had a complaint. I always recommend Dr. Martinez to my friends and family.
About Dr. Joaquin Martinez-Ruiz, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish

Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez-Ruiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez-Ruiz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez-Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez-Ruiz speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.