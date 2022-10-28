Dr. Ochoa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joaquin Ochoa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joaquin Ochoa, MD
Dr. Joaquin Ochoa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ISCM Santiago de Cuba and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Ochoa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ochoa's Office Locations
-
1
Joaquin Maury8200 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (786) 409-7662
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ochoa?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Joaquin Ochoa, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477795813
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine - LSU
- Neurology Lsu
- LSU
- ISCM Santiago de Cuba
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochoa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochoa works at
Dr. Ochoa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ochoa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ochoa speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochoa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochoa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.