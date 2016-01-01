Dr. Lazarus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joash Lazarus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joash Lazarus, MD
Dr. Joash Lazarus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lazarus works at
Dr. Lazarus' Office Locations
The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 550, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-0205
St John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (877) 732-7089
Tanner Behavior Health Inpatient Unit705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 812-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joash Lazarus, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
