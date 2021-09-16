Dr. Job Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Job Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Job Jacob, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Jacob works at
Locations
1
Dr. Frank Moix, Jr., MD2200 Ada Ave Ste 201, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 852-1360
2
Conway Primary Care Center965 Carson Cv Ste A, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 336-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both are patients of Dr Jacob. He’s very easy to talk to and listens to the patient. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Job Jacob, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053377101
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacob speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.