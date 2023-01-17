See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Job Timeny, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (14)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Job Timeny, DPM

Dr. Job Timeny, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Timeny works at ELITE FOOT & ANKLE SPECIALISTS in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Timeny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Foot & Ankle Specialists
    15740 New Hampshire Ct Ste B, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 689-5130
  2. 2
    Pediatric Neurology of Southwest
    8646 Gladiolus Dr Ste 304, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 689-5130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Excellent care with my sons ingrown toenail removal!
    amanda annunziato — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Job Timeny, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    • 1174811772
    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    • Regional Medical Center
    • Orlando Med Ctr
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
