Dr. Job Timeny, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Timeny's Office Locations
Elite Foot & Ankle Specialists15740 New Hampshire Ct Ste B, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 689-5130
Pediatric Neurology of Southwest8646 Gladiolus Dr Ste 304, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 689-5130
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care with my sons ingrown toenail removal!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1174811772
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Med Ctr
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Florida International University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timeny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timeny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timeny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timeny speaks Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Timeny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timeny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timeny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timeny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.