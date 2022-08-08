See All Neurosurgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Jobyna Whiting, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (149)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jobyna Whiting, MD

Dr. Jobyna Whiting, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Whiting works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Whiting's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Subdural Hemorrhage
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Subdural Hemorrhage

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 08, 2022
    Exelent person, very kind and a great profesional.
    Carlos G. — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jobyna Whiting, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790861144
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Endovascular Surgery, University of Florida
    Residency
    • University Of Florida|University of Florida College of Medicine - General Surgery
    Internship
    • General Surgery, University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jobyna Whiting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whiting works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Whiting’s profile.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

