Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Celestin works at
Locations
Allergy Asthma Immunology Ctr176 Washington Avenue Ext Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 264-2510
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Celestin?
Have always had excellent experiences with Dr. Celestin. He takes time, listens and addresses my concerns. I have mild asthma and allergies, and he has helped with both of them immensely.
About Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710989249
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celestin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celestin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celestin works at
Dr. Celestin speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Celestin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celestin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celestin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celestin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.