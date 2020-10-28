Overview

Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Celestin works at Allergy Asthma Immunology Ctr in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.