Dr. Jocelyn Dunn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Dunn's Office Locations
Plastic & Reconstructive Inc900 Welch Rd Ste 110, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 322-1737
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Two time surgery patient. Dr Dunn is so attentive before, during and after surgery. She really cares about her patients and gives her all to ensure their well being!
About Dr. Jocelyn Dunn, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.