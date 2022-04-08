Overview

Dr. Jocelyn Hewitt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Hewitt works at USA Health in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.