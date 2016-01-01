See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Jocelyn Ko, MD

Geriatric Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jocelyn Ko, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine/Keck School of Medicine.

Dr. Ko works at Institute On Aging in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute On Aging
    3575 GEARY BLVD, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 447-1010
  2. 2
    Oak Street Health Cobbs Creek
    6232 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 444-7672

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Geriatric Assessment
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Geriatric Assessment

    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jocelyn Ko, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1225484579
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California School of Medicine/Keck School of Medicine
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
