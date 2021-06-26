Dr. Kuryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jocelyn Kuryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jocelyn Kuryan, MD
Dr. Jocelyn Kuryan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southampton, PA.
Dr. Kuryan works at
Dr. Kuryan's Office Locations
-
1
Tri County Eye Physicians & Surgeons319 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 355-4428
-
2
Eye Health Optical352 E Butler Ave, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuryan?
I was diagnosed with a retinal occlusion 20 years ago. Dr. Kuryan is extremely knowledgeable and very thorough in her exam. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jocelyn Kuryan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1386964989
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuryan works at
Dr. Kuryan has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.