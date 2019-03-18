Dr. Lahaye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jocelyn Lahaye, MD
Overview of Dr. Jocelyn Lahaye, MD
Dr. Jocelyn Lahaye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Lahaye works at
Dr. Lahaye's Office Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5435Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lahaye is extremely knowledgeable in Psychiatry. She came highly recommended and I couldn’t be happier with how treatment went.
About Dr. Jocelyn Lahaye, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154425221
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahaye accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahaye. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.