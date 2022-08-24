Overview

Dr. Jocelyn Myers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine|Stony Brook University Medical Center and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Myers works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.