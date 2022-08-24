Dr. Jocelyn Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jocelyn Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Jocelyn Myers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine|Stony Brook University Medical Center and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Health Specialists - Specialties945 82nd Pkwy Ste 3, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 944-6208Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Upon being called back by Troy, Dr. Meyers Nurse, I felt important. Troy spent a lot of time with me getting background information. Then, Dr. Meyers came in and she spent even more time with me. She seemed interested in my concerns and trying to help me reach my goals. I am excited to go back for my for future appointments. Dr. Meyers is already my favorite Endocrinologist that I've ever seen.
About Dr. Jocelyn Myers, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Mount Sanai - New York University Health System
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine|Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
