Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, MD

Urology
4.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Minneapolis, MN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, MD

Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Rieder works at Park Nicollet Health Services 5400 Building in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rieder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Nicollet Health Services 5400 Building
    5400 Excelsior Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-1000
  2. 2
    3900 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3190
  3. 3
    Park Nicollet Pharmacy St Louis Park
    3850 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3400
  4. 4
    Park Nicollet
    9555 Upland Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urinary Incontinence
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 23, 2022
    Dr Rieder is highly qualified, gentle, exceptionally kind, and is patience personified. I feel blessed to be in her care.
    — Feb 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, MD
    About Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245456896
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rieder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rieder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rieder has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rieder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

