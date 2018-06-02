Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jocelyn Rowe, MD
Overview of Dr. Jocelyn Rowe, MD
Dr. Jocelyn Rowe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe's Office Locations
- 1 1501 S California Ave Ste C1300, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 257-6859
J. I L. Medical Consultancy Ltd.6307 S Stewart Ave, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 420-1513
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had mature cataracts to the point of legal blindness. Dr. Rowe performed the cataract removal and put in the intraocular lens. The measurements for the lens were so good, that for the first time since childhood, I no longer required corrective lenses. Dr. Rowe has a pleasant personality and took the time to answer all my questions. She double and triple checked all the measurements, which is always a sign of good doctor. She is confident, thorough, and very conscientious. An A1 doc.
About Dr. Jocelyn Rowe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Polish
- 1902023864
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
