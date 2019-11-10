Dr. Jocelyne Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jocelyne Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jocelyne Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Associates In Gastroenterology - Lebanon1405 W Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 885-1093Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Associates in Gastroenterology - Mount Juliet660 S Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 855-1093Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I would recommend Dr. Miller to anyone in search of a great GI doctor. She listens, educates and addresses any problems you have. I have had gastric pain for quite some time. Dr. Miller developed a plan of care that has this pain to a minimal. Considering this pain previously affected by activities of daily living. I am grateful for her assertiveness of any issue presenting. All of the staff in the office are friendly.
About Dr. Jocelyne Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730241084
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Purdue University / Main Campus
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.