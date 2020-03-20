Overview of Dr. Jochebed Pink, MD

Dr. Jochebed Pink, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Pink works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.