Dr. Antonelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jodi Antonelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jodi Antonelli, MD
Dr. Jodi Antonelli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Antonelli works at
Dr. Antonelli's Office Locations
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-2446TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love dr. Antonelli, I came to her even I was in desperate need of a good caring dr.for my kidney stone. She has taken excellent care of me. I thank God for her. My angel!
About Dr. Jodi Antonelli, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023283017
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonelli has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.