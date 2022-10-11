Dr. Jodi Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Ball, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jodi Ball, MD
Dr. Jodi Ball, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Ball works at
Dr. Ball's Office Locations
-
1
Trinity Medical OB/GYN897 Delaware Ave Ste 301, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 846-1190Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Paul J. Wopperer MD PC5214 Main St Ste 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 846-1190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ball?
I've gone to Dr. Ball for about 10 years and have followed her to multiple practices. In my unmarried years, she was very helpful in selecting the best birth control method for me and standard annual visits. Within the last year, my partner and I had a planned pregnancy and unfortunately had to TFMR. Dr. Ball was incredibly supportive and available during this difficult time. While nobody wants to go through that experience, Dr. Ball helped us understand our situation and options in a very personable manner. She spent the time with us that we needed to get questions answered without feeling rushed. While not a reflection of Dr. Ball, I have sometimes had some challenges with the front desk at her current practice, although the Office Manager has been very helpful in stepping in to get my needs resolved.
About Dr. Jodi Ball, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1578881058
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.