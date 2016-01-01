Dr. Jodi Chase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Chase, MD
Overview
Dr. Jodi Chase, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Chase works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jodi M Chase MD480 Elm Pl Ste 208, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 452-9518
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chase?
About Dr. Jodi Chase, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1083921530
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chase works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.