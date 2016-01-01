Dr. Cook accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jodi Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. Jodi Cook, MD
Dr. Jodi Cook, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
1
Diabetes and Endocrine Center1851 Mesquite Ave Ste 202, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-0094
2
Havasu Regional Medical Center Rehabilitation Program101 Civic Center Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (304) 923-2889
3
Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 966-4721
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jodi Cook, MD
- Pediatrics
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1023469376
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
