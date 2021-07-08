See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jodi Fiedler, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (79)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jodi Fiedler, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Fiedler works at DERMPARTNERS in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermpartners Inc.
    21020 State Road 7 Ste 120, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-5640
    Robert E Topper MD
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 102, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-5640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Psoriasis
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acne
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Plantar Wart
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Wrinkles
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jul 08, 2021
    Driscolls — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Jodi Fiedler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710987300
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fiedler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiedler has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiedler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiedler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiedler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

