Overview

Dr. Jodi Fox-Mellul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mullica Hill, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.



Dr. Fox-Mellul works at Inspira Med Grp Endcrnlgy/Pdtry in Mullica Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.