Dr. Jodi Ganz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Ganz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jodi Ganz, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Ganz works at
Locations
-
1
Olansky Dermatology Associates3379 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (404) 355-5484
-
2
Olansky Dermatology Associates11755 Pointe Pl Ste B2, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (404) 355-5484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganz?
Dr. Ganz is compassionate and kind. She treated my son and is very invested in his care. She spent a lot of time with him and is willing to always answer all my questions. She has great bedside manner.
About Dr. Jodi Ganz, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1518969799
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganz works at
Dr. Ganz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.