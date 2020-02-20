See All Vascular Surgeons in Lafayette, TN
Dr. Jodi Gerdes, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Lafayette, TN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jodi Gerdes, MD

Dr. Jodi Gerdes, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, TN. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gerdes works at JG Vascular Surgery in Lafayette, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN and Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Gerdes' Office Locations

    JG Vascular Surgery
    204 Medical Dr, Lafayette, TN 37083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7886
    JG Vascular Surgery
    405 Steam Plant Rd Ste 102, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7885
    JG Vascular Surgery
    353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 222B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Sumner Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Embolism
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Embolism

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Access Catheterization Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Sympathectomy for Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 20, 2020
    Dr. Gerdes is always professional and courteous when speaking with her. Her staff are always helpful when speaking with them.
    Derek — Feb 20, 2020
    About Dr. Jodi Gerdes, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1033313127
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Phoenix Integrated
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jodi Gerdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerdes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerdes has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerdes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerdes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerdes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

