Overview of Dr. Jodi Kefer, MD

Dr. Jodi Kefer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kefer works at Philadelphia Health Assoc. Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.