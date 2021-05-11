Dr. Kirschbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jodi Kirschbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jodi Kirschbaum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.
Eyecare Advantage Inc.260 W Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 823-2012
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kirschbaum has been my endocrinologist for several years when first diagnosed I was 11 + I'm no stranger to surgery or Dr.s this is a straight forward professional that treats her patients as such listens and speaks her mind. You have no better advocate.
About Dr. Jodi Kirschbaum, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- Downstate Med Center
- Northshore University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kirschbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirschbaum has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirschbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirschbaum speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschbaum.
