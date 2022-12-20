Overview of Dr. Jodi Kresch, DO

Dr. Jodi Kresch, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kresch works at Rochester Medical Group in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.