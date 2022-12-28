Dr. Jodi Langer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Langer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jodi Langer, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lawrenceville771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 260, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (229) 999-7312Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Dacula2089 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (770) 285-8798Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time going to a dermatologist and the experience was nice Dr. Langer and staff was friendly and she seemed to be knowledgeable about my issues.
About Dr. Jodi Langer, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
