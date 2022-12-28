Overview

Dr. Jodi Langer, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Langer works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Dacula, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

