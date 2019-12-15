Dr. Jodi Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Lerner, MD
Overview of Dr. Jodi Lerner, MD
Dr. Jodi Lerner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Lerner works at
Dr. Lerner's Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to Dr. Lerner for an SIS test… She was and is over the top extraordinary! She carefully explained the procedure before hand with great warmth and then although the procedure was not easy to do because I had never had children... She still found a way to do the procedure with minimal discomfort. I was impressed by her acumen and her overall demeanor. Would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jodi Lerner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1174555874
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerner has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lerner speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.
