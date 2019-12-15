Overview of Dr. Jodi Lerner, MD

Dr. Jodi Lerner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Lerner works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.