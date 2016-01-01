See All Urologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Urology
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD

Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Maranchie works at Upp Dept of Urology-shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maranchie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upp Dept of Urology-shadyside
    5200 Centre Ave Ste 209, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 605-3030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Birt-Hogg-Dube Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Leiomyomatosis Familial Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750362752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nci
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maranchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maranchie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maranchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maranchie works at Upp Dept of Urology-shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Maranchie’s profile.

    Dr. Maranchie has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maranchie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maranchie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maranchie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maranchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maranchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

