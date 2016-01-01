Overview of Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD

Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Maranchie works at Upp Dept of Urology-shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.