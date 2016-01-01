Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maranchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD
Overview of Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD
Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Maranchie works at
Dr. Maranchie's Office Locations
-
1
Upp Dept of Urology-shadyside5200 Centre Ave Ste 209, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 605-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maranchie?
About Dr. Jodi Maranchie, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750362752
Education & Certifications
- Nci
- Harvard University
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maranchie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maranchie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maranchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maranchie works at
Dr. Maranchie has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maranchie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maranchie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maranchie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maranchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maranchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.