Overview of Dr. Jodi Michaels, MD

Dr. Jodi Michaels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Michaels works at Metro Urology in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN and Shakopee, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.