Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (11)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM

Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Politz works at Mountain Podiatry in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Politz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Podiatry
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 118, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 240-8038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jodi is a no- nonsense doctor with a great crew. I went to see her for a big toe fungus. She treated it with a prescription pill and it looks and feels great. I just went in to see her about a painful heel. I broke my right femur and it turns out that my right leg is now shorter than my left. Her tech fitted me with foot inserts to build up my right heel area. I am anxious to see the pain go away. Good results in the first day.
    gary musser Las Vegas — Dec 22, 2021
    About Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871696369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Politz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Politz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Politz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Politz works at Mountain Podiatry in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Politz’s profile.

    Dr. Politz has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Politz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Politz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Politz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Politz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Politz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

