Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Politz works at Mountain Podiatry in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.