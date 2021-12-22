Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Politz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM
Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Politz works at
Dr. Politz's Office Locations
Mountain Podiatry653 N Town Center Dr Ste 118, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 240-8038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jodi is a no- nonsense doctor with a great crew. I went to see her for a big toe fungus. She treated it with a prescription pill and it looks and feels great. I just went in to see her about a painful heel. I broke my right femur and it turns out that my right leg is now shorter than my left. Her tech fitted me with foot inserts to build up my right heel area. I am anxious to see the pain go away. Good results in the first day.
About Dr. Jodi Politz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871696369
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Politz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Politz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Politz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Politz works at
Dr. Politz has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Politz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Politz speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Politz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Politz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Politz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Politz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.