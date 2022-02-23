Dr. Jodi Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Sebastian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jodi Sebastian, MD
Dr. Jodi Sebastian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Sebastian's Office Locations
Atlantic Rheumatology and Osteoporosis Associates, P.A.8 Saddle Rd Ste 202, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 984-9796
Center for Rheumatic Diseases435 South St Ste 220B, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-9798
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sebastian is friendly and has good bedside manner ,however she only works part-time 2x/weekly so its difficult to get an appointment. If you have medical questions, you have to wait for your next appointment to get it answered Sometimes, your records has notes that needs corrections but you have to wait till your next follow up with her.
About Dr. Jodi Sebastian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebastian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebastian has seen patients for Gout and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebastian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.
