Dr. Jodi Sklansky, DO
Dr. Jodi Sklansky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Park Ridge1875 Dempster St Ste 145, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-9350
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Buffalo Grove - McHenry210 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 318-9350
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to Dr. Sklansky before my pregnancy and I credit her with helping me conceive after 6 yrs. of being told that I'm infertile by other doctors. Due to advanced maternal age, my pregnancy was high risk but she put me at great ease by answering all of my little quirky questions. She shows great care in what she does and she is genuinely a nice person. I always felt like I was in the best hands during my pregnancy and couldn't be more thankful for Dr. Sklansky for changing my life!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1548553399
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
