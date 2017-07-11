Dr. Jodi Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Smith, DO
Overview of Dr. Jodi Smith, DO
Dr. Jodi Smith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Des Peres Road Suite 3001000 Des Peres Rd Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 646-7015
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith made my pregnancy and delivery such an enjoyable experience. I never had to wait more than 10 minutes to see her and she always answered my questions thoroughly without making me feel rushed. She was very friendly, relaxed and down to earth. We loved Dr. Smith and her assistant Crystal! We will definitely use her again if we have another baby!
About Dr. Jodi Smith, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689875106
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.