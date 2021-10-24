Dr. Jodi Widner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Jodi Widner, MD
Dr. Jodi Widner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Widner's Office Locations
CU Medicine Breast Surgical Oncology1500 Park Central Dr Ste 203, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-2120Wednesday12:00am - 12:00pmThursday12:00am - 12:00pmFriday12:00am - 12:00pmSaturday12:00am - 12:00pmSunday12:00am - 12:00pm
Surgone, PC7720 S Broadway Ste 310, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 798-0916
SurgOne PC...8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 408C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 798-0916
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Literally the best!! Dr Winder is a brilliant surgeon and a compassionate caregiver. My mastectomy results were amazing! Best doc ever look no further!
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- University of Colorado at Boulder
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widner has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Widner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.