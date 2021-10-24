Overview of Dr. Jodi Widner, MD

Dr. Jodi Widner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Widner works at CU MEDICINE BREAST SURGICAL ONCOLOGY in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO and Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.