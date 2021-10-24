See All General Surgeons in Highlands Ranch, CO
Super Profile

Dr. Jodi Widner, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Highlands Ranch, CO
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jodi Widner, MD

Dr. Jodi Widner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Widner works at CU MEDICINE BREAST SURGICAL ONCOLOGY in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO and Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Widner's Office Locations

    CU Medicine Breast Surgical Oncology
    1500 Park Central Dr Ste 203, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 516-2120
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 12:00pm
    Surgone, PC
    7720 S Broadway Ste 310, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 798-0916
    SurgOne PC...
    8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 408C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 798-0916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 24, 2021
    Literally the best!! Dr Winder is a brilliant surgeon and a compassionate caregiver. My mastectomy results were amazing! Best doc ever look no further!
    — Oct 24, 2021
    About Dr. Jodi Widner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649288481
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado at Boulder
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jodi Widner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Widner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Widner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Widner has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Widner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

