Overview of Dr. Jodie Gwin, MD

Dr. Jodie Gwin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Gwin works at Kurt B O'brien MD in New Iberia, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.