Dr. Gwin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jodie Gwin, MD
Dr. Jodie Gwin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.
Iberia Orthopedic Groupthe2309 E Main St Ste 200, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 256-8779
- Iberia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I am in my 9th month of pregnancy with Dr Jodie Gwin. She listens to my concerns and helps me where I need. Office is super positive and friendly which I prefer. Most of the time I’m in and out during appointments.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.